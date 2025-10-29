Bengal Guv appoints VCs of several state universities

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday approved appointments for vice-chancellors of several state universities, a senior Raj Bhavan official said.

Prof Abu Taleb Khan was appointed VC of Biswa Bangla Biswavidyalaya, while Prof Chandradipa Ghosh will take charge at Sadhu Ramchand Murmu University, Jhargram, he said.

The official said Prof Ashis Bhattacharjee has been named VC of the University of Gour Banga, and Prof Ashutosh Ghosh will take charge at the University of Calcutta, he said.

Prof Uday Bandyopadhyay has been appointed VC of Kazi Nazrul University, while Prof Chiranjib Bhattacharjee will be the VC of Jadavpur University, the official added.

Bose is also the Chancellor of all state-run universities.

The appointments take effect immediately.