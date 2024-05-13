Bengal Guv appoints VCs of three varsities

Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose on Monday appointed vice chancellors of three state-run universities, an official said.

Advertisment

The governor, who is also the chancellor of all state-run universities, appointed VCs of the Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University of Jhargram, the Rani Rashmoni Green University in Tarakeswar in Hooghly district, and the Harichand Guruchand University in Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas, he said.

Prof Kallol Paul was appointed as the VC of the Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University of Jhargram, and Prof Asutosh Ghosh was given a dual charge of Rani Rashmoni Green University and Harichand Guruchand University, he said.

The appointments are effective immediately, the official added. PTI SCH BDC