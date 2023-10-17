Bengal Guv approves Bill to hike MLAs' salaries

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday approved the MLAs' salary hike Bill, a source at Raj Bhavan confirmed.

Bose signed the West Bengal Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Tuesday afternoon and sent it to the state secretariat, he added.

The Bill was introduced in the assembly during a day-long session on Monday.

On September 7, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that salaries of MLAs will be hiked.

Banerjee had, however, said there would be no revision in the CM's salary as she has not been drawing any pay for a long time. PTI SCH MNB