Bengal Guv asks Mamata to take steps to maintain law and order, provide security to women

Kolkata, Sept 4 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take "convincing steps to assuage the sentiments of the people" who are enraged over the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case.

He also directed Banerjee to ensure proper maintenance of law and order in the state, with a focus on protecting and securing women.

"Governor directs the CM to take convincing steps to assuage the sentiments of the people of Bengal who are agitated over the RG Kar Hospital horror and maintain law and order in the state offering protection and security to the women. Enough is enough," a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

Earlier in the day, Bose had an emergency meeting with vice-chancellors of universities on enhancing women's security on campuses. PTI SCH MNB