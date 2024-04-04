Bengal guv asks state to remove edu minister from cabinet for violating poll code: Official

Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday said Education Minister Bratya Basu has "deliberately" violated the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by holding a meeting with politicians at the University of Gour Banga recently, and asked the state government to remove him from the cabinet, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Bose, the chancellor of all state-run universities, also said Basu's act of holding the meeting on the institute's premises has brought "discredit to the university system".

"In light of the meeting held in Gour Banga University under the leadership and presence of Basu with other ministers, MPs, MLAs, and political leaders on March 30, the chancellor has directed the state government to take strict action against him for deliberately violating the MCC, including his removal from the cabinet," the official told PTI.

The university is located in Malda district. PTI SCH MNB