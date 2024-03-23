Bengal Guv asserts no interference on his part in LS poll process

Kolkata, Mar 23 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Saturday asserted that there would be no interference on his part in the Lok Sabha poll process, a day after the TMC accused him of meddling in it.

Bose said that any political party has every right to complain against any action taken by any functionary, including the governor, stating that he respects that freedom.

"There will be no interference by the governor in the election process," he said while speaking at a function here.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Bose, accusing him of unlawfully meddling in the Lok Sabha poll process and trying to run a parallel office similar to the EC.

The governor said he was on the streets during the last panchayat polls, and asserted that though there was violence in several places, he had received feedback that his presence in the field could make a difference.

"Now also, the governor will be available to the people to hear their grievances, if any," he said.

Bose, who has launched a portal called 'Log Sabha' to listen to the grievances of voters and directly connect with them during the polls, said that whatever relates to the election process will be forwarded to the EC.

He said that it would be a new definition for him if being with the people is construed as something going against the election process.

Hitting out at the governor for launching the 'Log Sabha' portal, the TMC said it not only undermines the power of the EC but also takes away its authority to address grievances, leading to unnecessary confusion among the people.

The portal, launched by Bose last Sunday, allows citizens to send their communications, complaints, or suggestions directly to the governor via a dedicated email address. PTI AMR BDC