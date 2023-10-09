Bengal guv assures TMC delegation of taking up MGNREGA dues issue with Centre

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday assured a Trinamool Congress delegation led by party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee of taking up the issue of MGNREGA dues to the state with the central government, an official said.

Bose held a meeting with TMC leaders at Raj Bhavan here, as demanded by the party earlier, and also informed them that he will do whatever is required for the welfare of the people of the state.

"The delegation headed by Abhishek Banerjee called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan at 4 PM and submitted a memorandum on MGNREGA. The governor gave a patient hearing and said the matter will be brought to the notice of the government of India and whatever is required for the welfare of the people of Bengal will be done," the official said.

The TMC delegation, during the around 20-minute-long meeting, handed over a two-page letter to the Governor urging him "to help resolve the long pending issue of non-payment of wages to 21 lakh+ deprived men and women of Bengal, who have earned an honest living".

"We look forward to you as the governor of the state to safeguard the interests of both the state and its people," the TMC said in its letter signed by Abhishek Banerjee.

Monday is the fifth consecutive day that TMC leaders, led by Banerjee, are on a sit-in outside Raj Bhavan here demanding the clearance of the dues to West Bengal under the MGNREGA scheme. PTI SCH NN