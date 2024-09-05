Bengal Guv Bose, CM Mamata greet educators on Teachers’ Day

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the teaching community on the occasion of Teachers’ Day and described them as the "backbone of the society".

Governor CV Ananda Bose also extended his wishes to the teachers on this occasion.

"On this auspicious occasion of Teachers' Day, marking the birth anniversary of the great scholar and the second President of India Dr S Radhakrishnan, I humbly remember his great legacy and simultaneously express my deepest respect for our entire teaching community," she posted on X.

On this auspicious occasion of Teachers' Day, marking the birth anniversary of the great scholar and the second President of India Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, I humbly remember his great legacy and simultaneously express my deepest respect for our entire teaching community.



Our… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 5, 2024

Apart from parents, they are the only ones before whom people bow their heads in respect, she said.

"Our teachers are our guides, pillars of our inspiration and strength. They are the backbones of our society. We will be always grateful to them for guiding us through our formative years, and even later," the chief minister said in the post.

Governor CV Ananda Bose also wished the teachers.

"On the occasion of Teacher's Day, HG conveys his best wishes and high regards to all teachers," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.