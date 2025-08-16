Bengal Guv Bose, CM Mamata greet people on Janmashtami

Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Bose, who extended his wishes to everyone in the state, hoped that the teachings of Lord Krishna would keep them on the right path of 'dharma, karma, justice and equity'.

"May Lord Krishna's divine love and wisdom illuminate our path. May His divine teachings endow us with courage to tread the right path of dharma, karma, justice and equity," Bose stated in an official statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Banerjee, in a post on X, said, "I extend heartfelt greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami." Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

The festival is celebrated with traditional gaiety across the country every year. PTI SCH ACD