Bengal Guv Bose hospitalised with chest congestion; condition stable: Official

Kolkata, April 21 (PTI) The health condition of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who was admitted to the Eastern Command Hospital here on Monday morning with chest congestion, was "stable," a senior Raj Bhavan official said.

Doctors at the hospital have kept Bose under observation after he was brought in around 10 am, he said.

"The condition of the Governor is stable. Doctors have kept him under observation,” the official told PTI, adding that the Bose may be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Medical examinations were conducted upon his arrival and following treatment, his condition reportedly "improved," the official added.

The Governor had complained of chest congestion after returning from a visit to riot-hit areas of Murshidabad on Saturday night.

"The Governor experienced chest uneasiness yesterday after returning from Murshidabad. The hectic schedule during his visit seems to have taken a toll on his health," another official said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Governor at the hospital before departing for Salboni in Paschim Medinipur to lay the foundation stone of a power plant.

"I visited the Governor at the Command Hospital since he is unwell. I have directed my Chief Secretary to take necessary steps in this regard," Banerjee told reporters before boarding her helicopter at the Dumurjola helipad in Howrah.