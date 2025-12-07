Bengal Guv Bose to attend Gita recital, address gathering

Kolkata, Dec 7 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will attend a mega Bhagavad Gita recital in Kolkata on Sunday, a senior official of Lok Bhavan said.

Bose, who cut short his trip to Delhi, will also address the gathering at the Brigade Parade Ground.

Lakhs of devotees are expected to attend the recital, which organisers claim will draw up to five lakh participants. Senior BJP leaders and prominent religious figures of the state may also participate in the event.

Christened 'Panch Lakkho Konthe Gita Path' (Gita chanting by five lakh voices), the programme is being organised by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, a collective of monks and spiritual leaders drawn from various monasteries and Hindu religious institutions.

"The governor received an invitation from the organisers and he will be attending the programme today... He cut short his trip to the national capital and returned to Kolkata late last night," the Lok Bhavan official told PTI.

"The governor will also be delivering a speech at the programme," he said.

Incidentally, the organisers have also invited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the programme.

Security has been tightened in the area in view of the convergence of a large number of people. PTI SCH ACD