Bengal Guv Bose to lead 'Vande Mataram March' in Kolkata on Monday

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will be leading a march in the city on Monday afternoon to mark the 150th year of the national song 'Vande Mataram', a well-placed source said.

Bose will be leading the 'Vande Mataram March', hosted by the Indian Museum in Kolkata, from the Indian Museum building to Raj Bhawan in the heart of the city, he said.

"The governor will be leading this historic march this afternoon and pay his respect to 'Vande Mataram'. There will be thousands of children participating in the rally," the official told PTI.

The commemorative events mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, believed to have been written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on Akshaya Navami in 1875.

First published in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath, the song went on to become a symbol of India's awakening and resistance during colonial times. PTI SCH RG