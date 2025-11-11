Bengal guv Bose urges students to combine vision with action at Bankura University convocation

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday called upon students to develop a clear vision for their lives and take decisive steps to achieve it.

Presiding over the convocation ceremony of Bankura University, Bose said, "The destiny of India is being shaped in the classrooms." "Educational institutions inspire students to have a vision and show them how to put that vision into action. Both vision and positive action are equally important," Bose, who is also the chancellor of all state-run universities, said in his convocation address.

Quoting physicist Albert Einstein, the governor added, "Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school," underscoring the lasting value of knowledge beyond formal education. PTI SCH MNB