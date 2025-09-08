Bengal Guv, CM congratulate director Anuparna Roy for winning coveted award at Venice Film Festival

Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated young filmmaker Anuparna Roy for winning the best director award in the Orizzonti section of the 82nd Venice Film Festival.

The filmmaker, who hails from Purulia district, made history by becoming the first Indian to win the best director award in the festival's Orizzonti section for her movie 'Songs of Forgotten Trees', which explores complex narratives and powerful themes.

Governor Bose extended his heartfelt congratulations to Roy.

"Ms Anuparna Roy has brought glory to her native place Purulia and West Bengal," the governor said in a statement released from the Raj Bhavan.

"May the young director reach glorious heights in filmmaking in the years ahead," he added.

Expressing her pride and admiration over Roy's achievement, Banerjee took to social media to congratulate the filmmaker for her accomplishment.

"I am delighted by the news of our Purulia girl Anuparna Roy receiving an extraordinary international award," Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

She hailed Roy as a beacon of inspiration for young girls in West Bengal, stating, "Her crowning achievement is a victory for the girls of our state." The CM also emphasised that Roy's achievement at such a prestigious platform is a testament to her talent, creativity, and resilience.

"This can practically be called a conquest of the world in the realm of cinema," she added.

Banerjee also recognised Roy's roots in the Junglemahal region, highlighting that her parents, who reside in Kulati, are from the village of Rangaamati.

She expressed her hopes for Roy's continued success, saying, "I will pray that Anuparna goes much further, making our faces even brighter." PTI SCH ACD