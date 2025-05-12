Bengal Guv, CM greet people on Buddha Purnima

Kolkata, May 12 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday greeted people of the state on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Banerjee also said that the state government has been active in remembering and protecting the Buddhist heritage of West Bengal.

"I extend my warmest greetings and congratulations to everyone on Buddha Purnima. Our government is always active in remembering and protecting the Buddhist heritage of Bengal," Banerjee posted on X.

The Raj Bhavan, in a statement, said, "On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the governor wishes all brothers and sisters of West Bengal harmony and enlightenment. May the teachings of Lord Buddha guide us towards peace, compassion, and wisdom. Wishing everyone a blessed Buddha Purnima." Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, who was born in Nepal’s Lumbini and attained salvation in India’s Kushinagar. PTI SCH BDC