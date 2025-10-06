Bengal guv condemns attack on CJI, calls for strictest action

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai, describing it as a "dastardly act" and an assault on the dignity of the nation's justice system.

Calling for strict and swift action, Bose urged authorities to take the "strictest action against the perpetrators of this deplorable act." "Such an act is an attempt to intimidate the justice system of the nation and the dignity of the Court. Any design to threaten and thwart the sanctity of the apex court of the land is an attempt to attack civilised society and draws condemnation of the highest order," Bose said in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan.

The governor's remarks come amidst widespread outrage over the incident, which has sparked concern about the security of judicial officers and the independence of the judiciary.

In a shocking security breach, a 71-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his licence with immediate effect.

Police sources said a note, containing the slogan "Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma), was recovered from his possession. PTI SCH MNB