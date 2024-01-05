Bengal guv condemns attack on ED officers, exploring options to take action

Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) Condemning the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers by supporters of a TMC leader in West Bengal on Friday, Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose said it is the duty of a civilised government to stop "barbarism and vandalism in a democracy".

Advertisment

He slammed the state government for failing to contain the law and order situation at Sandeshkhali where the ED officers and accompanying central force personnel were assaulted during a raid on the TMC leader’s house in connection with the ration distribution scam.

In a stern message to the Trinamool Congress government, Bose said, “As a Governor, I explore all my Constitutional options for appropriate action at the appropriate manner." "The ghastly incident in Sandeshkhali is alarming and deplorable. It's the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy,” he said in an audio statement.

Stating that Bengal is not a banana republic, he said "Jungle Raj and gunda raj will work in a fool's paradise." The government should better open its eyes and see the reality and act effectively or face the consequences, the governor said.

"The ostrich-like attitude of the police pretending not to see the lawlessness around should go… This pre-election violence which has an early beginning, should find an early end," he said.

A few ED officers were assaulted and their vehicles were damaged allegedly by supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan on Friday when they tried to raid his residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in connection with their probe into the ration distribution scam. PTI SCH RBT NN