Bengal Guv condemns incidents of assault in Ariadaha

Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) Expressing shock over the incidents of assault at Ariadaha in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday said that the law and order situation in the state has nosedived under the Mamata Banerjee government.

He condemned the incidents in which some men beat up a woman and her son last week, besides the assault of a woman in the same area two years ago, a video clip of which surfaced recently.

"This is shocking and unthinkable. The video clips show the dismal picture of contemporary West Bengal. The state government needs to clarify what action it has taken to maintain law and order here," Bose said in a letter to the chief minister.

CM Mamata Banerjee is also in charge of the police department.

"What is the police minister doing? Why is the minister silent? She must come out with a clarification," Bose told PTI.

The police have so far arrested six people, including prime accused local Trinamool Congress leader Jayant Singh, for their alleged involvement in these cases. PTI SCH NN