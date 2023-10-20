Bengal Guv confers 'Durga Bharat Samman' on Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, ISRO, Visva-Bharati

Kolkata, Oct 19 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has conferred the 'Durga Bharat Samman' on Hindustani classical vocalist and composer Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty for his outstanding contribution to music, and on Visva-Bharati, a central university, for education, an official statement said on Thursday.

Bose also conferred the award, in its first edition, on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its recent successful 'Chandrayaan' mission, besides the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), it said.

All four were also awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, a plaque, and a citation.

"Governor Bose on Tuesday evening conferred the award to Ajoy Chakrabarty for his outstanding contribution to music, the ISRO was recognised for the recent success of the Chandrayaan Mission. The Visva Bharati was recognised for its contributions to education and the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) for the organisation’s achievements in shipbuilding," the statement added. PTI SCH BDC