Bengal guv directs CM to submit comprehensive report on scams

Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to immediately submit a comprehensive report on the various scams that are under various stages of investigation, an official of the Raj Bhavan said.

Referring to a provision of the Constitution, Bose said the chief minister of every state has to communicate with their respective governors all decisions of the council of ministers relating to the administration of the affairs of the state and proposals for legislation.

"Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose has directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to submit with immediate effect, a comprehensive report on the various scams and corruption cases that are under different stages of investigation," the Raj Bhavan posted on X.

The cases include the school service recruitment jobs and ration distribution scams and cattle smuggling and coal pilferage cases, it said.

"These cases are, in fact, glaring instances of rampant corruption and maladministration at multiple layers," the Raj Bhavan added in the post. PTI SCH MNB