Bengal Guv expresses anguish over Jharkhand train accident

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday expressed anguish over the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailment in Jharkhand, in which two persons lost their lives and 20 others were injured.

He extended condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and wished speedy recovery of the injured people.

"HG (Honourable Governor) has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes fast recovery of those injured in the Howrah-CSMT Express train derailment near Jharkhand's Chakradharpur today," Raj Bhavan posted on the X.

Two persons were killed and 20 others injured as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred at 3.45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), they said. PTI SCH BDC