Bengal Guv gives assent to 3 bills passed by state assembly in 2022, 2023

Kolkata, Apr 29 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has accorded assent to three bills passed by the state assembly in 2022 and 2023, a Raj Bhavan official said on Tuesday.

Bose accorded approval to The West Bengal Town and Country (Planning and Development) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, he said.

The governor also gave assent to The West Bengal Land Reforms and Tenancy Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the West Bengal Taxation Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the official said.

He also recommended introduction of the West Bengal Minorities' Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the assembly, he said.

The Mamata Banerjee government had earlier claimed that several bills passed by the assembly were awaiting assent of the governor for a long period of time.

Following a Supreme Court verdict, Speaker Biman Banerjee had said that 23 bills passed by the West Bengal Assembly since 2016 have not received the governor's assent.

Bose took over as governor in November, 2022.

In a recent matter relating to the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over assent by the state governor to bills passed in its assembly, the apex court had cleared 10 bills that were reserved by the governor for the President's consideration, and set a timeline for all governors to act on bills passed by state assemblies.

The West Bengal Raj Bhavan had said that Bose sent 11 bills – 10 of those related to state universities and the Aparajita Bill – for consideration by the President between 2024 and 2025.

The Raj Bhavan also said it had sought additional information from the state government on several other bills, and claimed that appropriate response had not been received. PTI AMR RBT