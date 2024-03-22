Bengal guv gives assent to KMC bill exempting schools from property tax

Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday gave his assent to 'The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023', which exempts schools from paying property tax, a senior official said.

Advertisment

"It is considered necessary and expedient to amend the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980 (West Ben. Act LIX of 1980), inter alia, for the purpose of making provision for exempting the lands or buildings comprising educational institutions, administered or aided, by the state government from payment of property tax," the Bill, which was passed by the state assembly in September last year, states.

"The Bill would bring clarity and transparency in the book of account of KMC as each year the government and government-aided schools generate more than Rs 10 crore unrealisable property tax bills," Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim had said soon after the Bill was passed in the House.

According to an official, there are currently 1,329 primary schools, 556 secondary schools, and 78 colleges in KMC jurisdiction, totaling around 1,963 premises.

Although the state government covers salaries and other expenses of the employees of these institutes, there is currently no provision for paying property tax, resulting in a significant backlog of unpaid taxes, he added. PTI SCH MNB