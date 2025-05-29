Bengal guv hails PM Modi's visit, calls it a 'great day for Bengal to celebrate'

Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state — to lay the foundation stone of a Rs 1,010-crore City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts — as a "great day for Bengal to celebrate." Speaking to PTI, the Governor lauded the Prime Minister’s "relentless efforts for an overall development of the nation, particularly Bengal." "As far as development is concerned, the PM has been working tirelessly for the progress of the entire country, with a special focus on Bengal," he said.

Bose also noted the symbolic significance of the PM’s visit coming in the backdrop of the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, recently undertaken by Indian armed forces. PTI SCH MNB