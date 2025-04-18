Bengal Guv heads towards Malda, to visit Murshidabad also

Kolkata, Apr 18 (PTI) Despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting him to postpone his visit to the violence-hit Murshidabad district, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday left for Malda, where he will be meeting the victims of the riot who fled there.

"I am going to the field," Bose told reporters while leaving for Malda on Friday morning..

"I am going there to meet the victims and verify the reports that we have received from the field. I will go to the hospitals, residences of the victims and the relief camps. The central forces and the state police are there together and the situation will soon normalise. I am going there to meet the victims, following which I will send my recommendations," Bose, who took a train to Malda, told PTI Video.

Bose also said that he would be visiting Murshidabad after Malda.

Three persons were killed in communal violence in the Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad district having a Muslim majority population during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11 and 12.

Several people fearing for their lives fled to the neighbouring Malda district and have taken shelter there.

Paramilitary forces, along with the state police, have been deployed in the riot-affected areas of the district, from where 274 people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in vandalism and rioting. PTI SCH RG