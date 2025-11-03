Bengal guv honoured with 'Malayala Ratna' award

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has been conferred with the prestigious 'Malayala Ratna' award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Malayalam literature, an official statement released from the Raj Bhavan said on Monday.

Bose received the honour for his book 'Myth and Science — Oru Punarvayana', which was also selected as the 'Book of The Year', it stated.

"I dedicate this award to the people of Kerala and all over the world who have always encouraged me," Bose told PTI.

The award was presented to Bose during the 10-day International Book Festival held at Kochi in Kerala, the statement said.

The inaugural session was presided over by former Union Minister KV Thomas.

At the ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel released 14 books authored by the Bengal Governor and handed them over to Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar. PTI SCH MNB