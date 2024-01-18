Bengal guv instructs state govt to immediately fill up PSC vacancies

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has instructed the state government to immediately fill the position of chairman and other members at the Public Service Commission, according to a Raj Bhavan official.

According to the official, Bose has been receiving complaints from candidates at the 'Peace Room' in Raj Bhavan who alleged that the state government's attitude is hindering their employment prospects.

The official said, "The governor has directed the state government to take immediate action in appointing a chairman and other members to the West Bengal Public Service Commission. The governor has received numerous complaints from potential candidates who claimed that their chances of employment are being affected due to the state government's slow decision-making process." PTI SCH MNB