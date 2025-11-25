Bengal Guv interacts with BSF personnel, locals along India-Bangladesh border areas of Murshidabad

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) Amid reports of "reverse migration" of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the wake of the SIR exercise, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday visited border areas in Murshidabad district and took stock of the situation, an official said.

Bose visited the outpost at Atrosiya along the India-Bangladesh border and interacted with BSF officials and locals, he said.

Before arriving at the border areas, the Governor interacted with children and staff members of S N Girls’ High School in Murshidabad.

"Bose spoke to the BSF officials and took stock of the situation. He also met locals and children," the official said.

Earlier, Bose had an interaction with people at the Ranaghat Railway Station before boarding the Hazarduari Express to reach Mursidhabad, he said.

Bose had on Monday visited the Hakimpur border outpost in North 24 Parganas district and interacted with local people to take a first-hand stock of the ground situation there. He had also held a meeting with senior BSF officials.

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is a "crucial and important" exercise being undertaken by the Election Commission, the Governor had earlier said in Kolkata.

"Multiple interpretations are being made of the media reports of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants trying to return to their country, after the SIR was implemented in the state. I want to take stock of the ground situation with my own eyes so that I can form an opinion,” Bose had told reporters in the city. PTI SCH BDC RBT