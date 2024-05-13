Bengal Guv launches cancer care programme for poor women

Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose on Monday launched a special programme to provide financial assistance to 100 women cancer patients from the poor and marginalised section of the society, an official said.

This initiative is part of Bose's 'Mission Compassion' under which the first hundred applicants would receive financial support in the first phase, he said.

"The governor launched an initiative to provide financial assistance to 100 women cancer patients who are poor and are unable to bear the treatment cost," the official told PTI.

The Raj Bhavan has invited applications over email (governor-wb@nic.in; and sr.spl.secretary.rajbhavan@gmail.com ) and by post, he added. PTI SCH BDC