Bengal guv launches Durga Puja awards for people's contribution in different fields

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday announced the launch of the annual 'Governor's Durga Bharat Samman' to recognise the contribution of people in different fields from across the country, an official said.

Advertisment

The awards will be presented in three categories, 'Durga Bharat Param Samman', 'Durga Bharat Samman' and 'Durga Bharat Puraskar', the official said, adding Raj Bhavan has started inviting nominations for the awards.

"This will be an annual programme. The governor will give these awards this year during Durga Pujas. We have already started inviting nominations from people excelling in different fields," the official told PTI.

The awards will be conferred to people for their contribution in art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, information technology, research and development, trade and industry, and medicine, he said.

Advertisment

The awards will also be given to people excelling in other fields such as literature and education, civil service, and sports, the official said.

The winner of the 'Durga Bharat Param Samman' will get Rs 1 lakh, 'Durga Bharat Samman' (Rs 50,000) and 'Durga Bharat Puraskar' (Rs 25,000).

This year's five-day Durga Puja festival will begin from October 20.

The West Bengal government had in 2013 started the 'Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman Awards' to acknowledge and recognise the efforts of the puja organisers. PTI SCH MNB