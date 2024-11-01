Bengal guv launches mass outreach initiative on welfare of weaker section

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday launched a mass outreach initiative for the welfare of the weaker society.

As part of the initiative, 'Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal', special stress will be given to the empowerment of women, safety and security of children, and how to deal with human trafficking and drug abuse, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

The initiative will also encompass cultural and educational aspects in which the educated youth can benefit from interactions with experts about their future, it said.

"The programme, in keeping with Hon’ble Governor’s continued policy of mass outreach, will be earmarked by several initiatives and multipronged strategies that are aimed at addressing different important issues that people face and also to guide the young," the statement read.

'Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal' was launched on the occasion of Bose completing two years in office.

One of the important components of the initiative is the 'Abhaya Plus' self-defence courses for girls.

Notably, 'Abhaya' is the name given by a section of the media to the on-duty medic who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Hospital on August 9 triggering a mass outpouring of anguish and protests across the state. Identifying a rape victim is illegal.

The multi-pronged initiative will also have a 'File To Field' segment - where the Raj Bhavan will reach out to 250 places across the state covering all the districts. In the 'Duare Rajyapal' or 'Governor at Your Doorstep' programme, Bose will visit tribal areas and visit anybody who calls him, especially those in distress.

Among the other planned events, the governor will visit various colleges and schools and interact with students. Scholarships will also be provided to meritorious and needy students.

The 'Jan Ki Baat' programme will be oriented at listening to the views and interacting with anyone who wishes to contact the governor directly.

Under another scheme, those who have contributed to the enrichment of life in diverse fields are to be awarded by the Raj Bhavan, the statement added. PTI SUS SCH NN