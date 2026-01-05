Bengal Guv leads celebrations of 150th anniversary of ''Vande Mataram''

Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday led the state's celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the 'Vande Mataram' song with a series of cultural initiatives that promoted heritage and collective pride, officials said.

The festivities commenced with a 'Vande Virasat March', flagged off by Lt. Col. Anant Sinha, director of the Asiatic Society, from Bankim Bhavan in Chinsurah in Hooghly district, they said.

Over 60 bikers participated in the march to symbolise unity and the shared pride in India’s cultural and national legacy.

The march culminated at Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata, where participants carried torches, and Bose lit the 'Akhand Jyoti', signifying the enduring spirit of India’s awakening and devotion to the motherland, the officials said.

The song was written by Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

The 'Vande Virasat' initiative was conceptualised by Bose under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later in the evening, Bose presented the 'Governor’s Excellency Award' to renowned singer Kailash Kher during a programme at the Victoria Memorial Hall here, for his outstanding contribution to art and culture.

Kher, who performed at the programme, told PTI, “I have no words to express how happy I am to receive such an award. I felt emotional after receiving this award from the governor. It is connected to the soul of the country. Today's programme was a splendid one, and I wish more and more such programmes happen in Bengal very frequently.” The 150th-year celebration of 'Vande Mataram' in West Bengal reflects the governor’s commitment to preserving India’s cultural legacy and inspiring citizens, especially the youth, to embrace the nation’s heritage with pride, devotion, and collective spirit, the officials said. PTI SCH BDC