Bengal Guv, Mamata pay tribute to Guru Nanak on 556th birth anniv

Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed their heartfelt tributes, underscoring the enduring relevance of Guru Nanak's teachings, on the occasion of his 556th birth anniversary.

Bose highlighted the timelessness of Guru Nanak's teachings, emphasising their universal appeal and relevance.

"Guru Nanak's messages of spiritual growth, compassion, and justice transcend all boundaries and continue to inspire," Bose was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan this morning.

He further called for unity, adding, "May his teachings continue to guide us towards compassion, harmony, and service to humanity." Banerjee also took to social media to pay her tribute.

"Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh! My heartfelt tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his birth anniversary," she said, underscoring the significance of Guru Nanak's teachings in promoting peace, equality, and unity. PTI SCH ACD