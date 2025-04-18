Bengal Guv meets Murshidabad riot victims in Malda refugee camp; assures proactive action

Kolkata, Apr 18 (PTI) Despite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone his visit, Governor CV Ananda Bose arrived in Malda on Friday and met people who have taken shelter in a temporary refugee camp after fleeing violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district.

He assured them that "proactive action" would be taken to address their grievances.

At the refugee camp located at Parlalpur High School in Baishnabnagar, he spoke to children, women and men who had sought refuge there.

"I met the family members who are in the camp here. I listened to their grievances and understood their feelings. They have briefed me in detail and also told me what they wanted. There will certainly be some proactive action taken," Bose said after the meeting.

The displaced people, originally from the violence-hit Murshidabad district, fled to neighbouring Malda district in search of safety.

Elaborating on his conversations with residents of the refugee camp, Bose said women recounted the atrocities they faced before fleeing their homes.

"They told me that they were intimidated. Miscreants entered their houses, physically assaulted them and used abusive language. All of them told me they want protection and security. They also want their houses, which were damaged and gutted, to be rebuilt. And they spoke of the need for livelihood opportunities," Bose said.

The Governor also mentioned that members of the displaced families requested the re-establishment of a Border Security Force (BSF) outpost in their original residential area in Murshidabad, which existed earlier.

"I have to analyse this before taking it to the appropriate authorities for a decision," he said.

"Nobody should live in fear. No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. The concerns expressed, particularly by the women, will be taken very seriously. Everything that a government—both the state and central—can do, will be done. I will take this up with the state government and the government of India," the Governor assured.

Sources from Raj Bhavan indicated that Bose may visit riot-hit Murshidabad on Saturday.

Communal clashes broke out in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur in Murshidabad district on April 11 and 12, during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The violence resulted in three deaths.

So far, 274 people have been arrested for alleged involvement in rioting and vandalism.

Paramilitary and state police forces remain deployed in the affected areas.