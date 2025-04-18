Bengal Guv meets Murshidabad riot victims in Malda refugee camp; assures them of proactive action

Kolkata, Apr 18 (PTI) Despite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone his visit, Governor CV Ananda Bose arrived in Malda on Friday and met people who have taken shelter in a temporary refugee camp after fleeing violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district.

He assured them that "proactive action" would be taken to address their grievances.

At the refugee camp located at Parlalpur High School in Baishnabnagar, he spoke to children, women and men who had sought refuge there.

"I met the family members who are in the camp here. I listened to their grievances and understood their feelings. They have briefed me in detail and also told me what they wanted. There will certainly be some proactive action taken," Bose said after the meeting.

The displaced people, originally from the violence-hit Murshidabad district, fled to neighbouring Malda district in search of safety.

Before leaving for Malda from Kolkata by train, Bose said he would "verify reports from the field, visit hospitals, residences and relief camps. The central forces and state police are working together and the situation will soon return to normal. I will send my recommendations after the visit." Sources from Raj Bhavan indicated that Bose may visit riot-hit Murshidabad on Saturday.

Communal clashes broke out in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur in Murshidabad district on April 11 and 12, during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The violence resulted in three deaths.

So far, 274 people have been arrested for alleged involvement in rioting and vandalism.

Paramilitary and state police forces remain deployed in the affected areas.