Bengal Guv orders inquiry into firing of starter gun at marathon run in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into an incident involving the firing of a starter gun during the flagging-off of a marathon run in the city on December 21, a senior official at the Lok Bhavan said.

Bose has directed that all aspects of the incident be examined, including whether there was any deliberate security breach, an attempt to sabotage the event, “or a threat to his life”, the official told PTI.

An inquiry committee has been asked to assess the matter from multiple angles, he said.

The order followed a report submitted by the Aide-de-Camp on duty, Major Nikhil Kumar, which stated that the starter gun had been arranged by the event organisers.

According to the report, the Governor followed all prescribed safety instructions while firing the gun, the official said.

It also noted that minor splinters or particle-like fragments were emitted from the starter gun upon firing, but confirmed that no injury was caused to the Governor or anyone else present at the venue.

“No medical assistance was required and the event proceeded without disruption,” the report stated.

The official said the Governor was well-versed in handling such guns and had flagged off the same event over the past two years without any incident.

“Such guns only emit sound and smoke. The organisers did not brief the Governor, which they should have. The question is whether this year there were no tests conducted on the gun. We are also trying to find out whether the gun was faulty,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s Office rejected media reports suggesting that the starter gun was fired without precautions, terming such claims factually incorrect.

The Aide-de-Camp report attributed the incident to a possible equipment-related issue rather than any lapse in protocol or handling, and said the gun and ammunition should have been properly checked and test-fired by the organisers in advance.

Bose's security has been beefed up following the incident, the official added.