Bengal Guv pays tributes to literary doyens

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday paid rich tributes to literary doyens such as Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, recalling how he was initiated to their writings at a very young age.

Inaugurating the 'Purvodaya Literary Festival 2025' here, Bose quoted English philosopher Francis Bacon to express the appeal of printed words.

Bose said that coming to the function reminded him of the phrase -- "Some books are to be tasted, others to be swallowed and some few to be chewed and digested." He asserted that books will continue to appeal to generations of readers.

Bose said that as he grew up, literature for him meant Rabindranath Tagore.

He recalled how he was struck by a host of writers from Bengal, including Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Bibhuti Bhusan Bandopadhyay and Tara Shankar Bandyopadhyay.

The festival, which will continue till March 1, is being organised by the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) in association with the National Book Trust, the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the Sahitya Akademi, Sri Aurobindo Bhavan, and the Publication Board of Assam.

Thousands of participants from across eastern India are expected to take part in the literary meet, which will offer a platform for the exchange of ideas and artistic expressions.

Speaking about the festival, ISCS director Arindam Mukherjee said, "The festival will have a range of workshops, providing a space for participants to hone their skills and broaden their creative horizons. In addition, master classes led by experts will offer valuable insights into the craft of writing and the art of storytelling." PTI SUS ACD