Bengal guv, political parties celebrate 76th Republic Day

Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day function held at Red Road here.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participated in the event.

Contingents of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, West Bengal Police, Kolkata Police, Rapid Action Force and Disaster Management Group took part in the parade.

The main attraction of the Republic Day parade was the Robotic Mules and new-generation vehicles by the Indian Army.

Advertisment

Display of guns like 'Pinaka', 'Smerch' among others by the Indian Army were also included.

Students from various schools also participated in the ceremony.

Several cultural programmes like 'Kukri' dance by artistes from Darjeeling besides performances by students from Sunderbans in South 24 Parganas district and Baul artistes were also held.

Advertisment

Political parties in West Bengal also observed the 76th Republic Day on Sunday by hoisting the tricolour at their party offices, taking pledges to safeguard the Constitution, and holding rallies and cultural programmes across the state.

Emphasising the deep-rooted values of justice and equality in the idea of the Indian republic, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee posted on X, "As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, we are reminded of the profound vision our founding fathers laid out for this nation — a Republic rooted in Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity." "It is a day to honour the ideals enshrined in our Constitution and reflect on how far we have come in realising them," he said.

Banerjee further said, "While we take pride in our achievements, it is also a time to introspect. The strength of our democracy lies in its institutions, the inclusiveness of its society and the fairness of its economy. Today, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a Republic that is not only strong but compassionate, not only prosperous but inclusive." Banerjee said the road ahead is not without its hurdles, "but together, we can strive for an India that truly reflects the dreams of those who gave us this Constitution. The 76th Republic day is not just a celebration; it is a call to responsibility." Senior BJP MLA and leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari hoisted the tricolour in Purba Medinipur at a rally participated by hundreds.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Adhikari said, "The Republic Day is an occasion for all of us to celebrate and honour our Constitution and Sovereignty. Jai Hind. Vande Mataram." Union Minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who attended a cultural programme at his Balurghat Lok Sabha seat, reflected on India's ancient civilisation. He wrote on X, "Being proud sons of Bharat Mata, we chant in her name. Together with the people of my locality and ‘karyakartas,’ I chanted a sloka from the Vishnu Purana, which testifies to the ancient nature of Bharat." Congress state president Subhankar Sarkar hoisted the tricolour at Bidhan Bhavan, where he spoke about the significance of the day and the importance of protecting the Constitution and its principles in the current times.

The event also included recitals and songs at Bidhan Bhavan and Congress offices across the state, as well as at the party’s trade union wings. PTI SCH SUS RG MNB