Bengal Guv received corruption complaints against many TMC ministers: Official

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has received a number of complaints in connection with corruption charges against several ministers of the ruling Trinamool Congress, a Raj Bhavan official said on Friday.

The Anti Corruption Cell (ACC) of the Raj Bhavan has received such complaints from people in different districts of the state, seeking Bose’s intervention.

"The problem with Bengal is that people feel the government is run by some dealers, not leaders. Two of my ministers are in jail. I had sanctioned their prosecution. Corruption charges are pouring in against some of the other ministers in the ACC," the official told PTI.

The governor said "those in power should realise that honesty is the best policy and practice (that)," according to the official.

Bose was making an apparent reference to jailed TMC ministers Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriyo Mallick. They were later removed as ministers.

Chatterjee, who was arrested over the teacher recruitment scam, is currently in the Presidency Correctional Home. Mallick was nabbed in a multi-crore ration distribution scam. PTI SCH RBT