Bengal Guv sanctions prosecution of minister Chandranath Sinha in school recruitment scam

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday sanctioned the prosecution of state Correctional Services minister Chandranath Sinha in connection with the school recruitment scam probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an official said.

"Based on documents placed before him, the governor has approved sanctioning the prosecution of state minister Chandranath Sinha for the offence of money laundering in an ED case regarding the primary teachers' recruitment scam," the Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

The central probe agency has filed a chargesheet against the Trinamool Congress Bolpur MLA.

The central agency has found Rs 1.5 crore in two of Sinha's bank accounts, and the minister failed to provide detailed information about these accounts.

Earlier, a chargesheet had been filed against former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in the same scam case.

Sinha's name surfaced during the investigation of financial transactions linked to expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Kuntal Ghosh.

Although summoned by the ED twice earlier, Sinha did not turn up for questioning.

The minister, when contacted, said that he was unaware of any chargesheet being filed against him. PTI SCH RG