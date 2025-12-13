Bengal Guv says organiser of Messi's Kolkata event must be arrested, booked for attempt to murder

Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) Stating that it was a dark day for the sports-loving people of Kolkata, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday directed the state government to arrest the organiser of the event featuring Lionel Messi at the Salt Lake stadium for mismanagement.

Bose said that while the organisers of the event are to be blamed squarely for the situation, it is also the police that has failed the government, the people and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the home minister.

"Due to their inaction, this day can be said to be a dark day for the sports-loving people of Kolkata," he said.

A Lok Bhavan official said the governor was shocked to hear that the CM, who was scheduled to meet Messi at the Salt Lake stadium, had to return from midway.

"When the CM had to return from midway, then it was quite a serious matter. There must be an immediate inquiry into it and the culprits must be arrested," the official said, quoting Bose.

The governor said those who purchased tickets for the event must get a refund, charges should be levied on the organisers for damage to the stadium and other public places, and police officers who did not take precautions should be suspended.

"Henceforth, a Standard Operating Procedure should be in place to ensure smooth conduct and proceedings for such large congregations," he said.

The Lok Bhavan official said the governor has also directed the state government to book the organiser under attempt to murder charges.

Bose said the state government should find out how and who was behind making "Messi a commodity".

Messi's brief visit to the city descended into chaos as angry fans broke security protocols after failing to catch even a glimpse of the world's most popular footballer during his blink-and-miss 22-minute appearance at the Salt Lake stadium in the morning. PTI SCH SOM