Bengal Guv seeks action taken report from CM in Beldanga violence

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday criticised the recent incident of violence at Beldanga in Murshidabad district and sought an action taken report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a well-placed source said.

Bose also asked Banerjee to brief him on the details of the incident, he added.

Two groups of people clashed over an alleged objectionable message on a digital display board at a temporary gate at Beldanga on Saturday, prompting the authorities to clamp prohibitory orders in the area.

Fifteen people allegedly involved in the clash were arrested, while internet services were suspended in the affected area.

"The Governor sought an immediate action taken report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the incident in Beldanga in Murshidabad district. He is very disturbed and expressed his anguish about the developments there," the source told PTI.

In this context, Bose has cancelled all his engagements and started monitoring the situation there from Raj Bhavan, he added.

"If the situation demands, the governor may visit Beldanga on Tuesday," the official added.

Trouble began late Saturday night when a group of youths assembled near a Kartik puja pandal alleging that an objectionable message hurting their sentiments popped up on the digital display board on the gate erected for the festival.

Another group gathered there soon and both sides threw stones at each other, a police officer said.

Several shops and houses were vandalized and crude bombs were used in the clash. A police vehicle also came under attack prompting the personnel to lathi-charge the mobs. PTI SCH NN