Bengal Guv to move Supreme Court over control of state universities

Kolkata, Jul 27 (PTI) In an escalation of the ongoing tussle between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan over higher education governance, Governor C V Ananda Bose said he plans to seek clarity from the Supreme Court on whether the ultimate authority over state universities lies with the chancellor (governor) or the state administration.

The move comes after a meeting between Bose and vice chancellors (VCs) of state-run universities at the Raj Bhavan, convened to address key issues in the state's higher education sector. The meeting was attended by nine VCs, with most others remaining absent.

Several VCs who skipped the meeting claimed they faced obstructions from the higher education department, while others alleged they were gheraoed or faced hostile conditions on campus. Some sought appointments with the governor to explain their absence.

Sources in Raj Bhavan suggested absenteeism has not been taken lightly.

"This is an issue that requires clarification. What is the role of the chancellor or the government? The Supreme Court will be approached to determine who holds the ultimate authority over state universities -- the chancellor (governor) or the state government," Bose told reporters at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

The meeting had a wide-ranging agenda, from digital reforms and manpower gaps to the implementation of NEP 2020 and awareness on cybersecurity and drug addiction.