Bengal Guv to take up matter of MGNREGA dues with Centre: Raj Bhavan

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will take up the matter of MGNREGA dues of the state with the Centre, a Raj Bhavan official said on Saturday.

Bose's decision on the issue came soon after he held a closed-door meeting with a Trinamool Congress delegation in Darjeeling.

"The governor, after talking to the TMC delegation, decided upon taking up the matter of MGNREGA dues with the central government. He will do it for the sake of the people of West Bengal," the official told PTI.

A three-member TMC delegation called on Bose in Darjeeling, where they presented demands regarding clearance of the state's financial dues under the scheme.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has initiated an indefinite sit-in near the Raj Bhavan since Thursday to protest against the alleged withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre. PTI SCH RBT