Bengal Guv to visit Chopra on Tuesday; talk to families of 4 deceased minors

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will visit Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district on February 20 and talk to the family members of the four children, who died allegedly after a mound of soil caved in during drainage expansion near the India-Bangladesh border, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Bose will leave for Kishanganj on Monday night and will reach Chopra on Tuesday, he said.

"The Governor will be visiting Chopra on Tuesday. He will talk to the family members of the four children who died in the incident there," the official told PTI.

On February 12, four children, aged between five and 12, were buried alive when a mound of soil caved in and fell on them when an excavator was digging a trench at Chetanagach village of Chopra block. The construction work was carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Advertisment

The mishap took a political turn the next day when Trinamool Congress (TMC) "held the BSF responsible" alleging negligence leading to the deaths of the four minors.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while speaking during a session at the state Assembly, hit out at the BSF and alleged that they did not seek permission from the local administration for digging the ditch.

"I want all BSF personnel involved in the deaths to be punished. What is the Centre doing?" she said.

Advertisment

The BSF is yet to come out with any official comment on the allegations of the West Bengal CM.

A 12-member team of TMC had met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and demanded an investigation into the mishap. The leaders also urged Bose to visit Chopra.

"The incident occurred during the digging of a drain which was being done illegally under BSF's directions and without (the) consent of the competent authorities. We appeal to you to show the same urgency and compassion and visit Chopra immediately," a letter sent to the Governor by the TMC said.

A team of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights also visited Chopra last week and met the villagers and BSF officials.