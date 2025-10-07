Bengal Guv to visit injured BJP leaders in Siliguri hospital on Tuesday

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will on Tuesday visit a hospital in Siliguri, where two BJP leaders - MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh - are undergoing treatment following an attack on them by a mob in landslide-hit Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district, a Raj Bhavan official said.

The two BJP leaders have been admitted to a private hospital in Siliguri's Matigara area, he said.

“The governor will visit the hospital today to see the injured BJP leaders. He has expressed deep concern over yesterday’s incident of attack on the two leaders,” the official told PTI.

Bose on Monday criticised the attack on the BJP leaders and urged the authorities to ensure that law and order is maintained in the area and such incidents do not recur.

Murmu, the Maldaha Uttar MP, and Ghosh, the Siliguri MLA, were attacked by a mob in Jalpaiguri's Nagrakata during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Nagrakata area. PTI SCH BDC