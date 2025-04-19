Bengal Guv to visit violence-hit areas of Murshidabad on Saturday

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will visit riot-hit areas of Shamsherganj in Murshidabad district on Saturday to review the situation and interact with the affected people, a senior official said.

Bose will then head to the other strife-torn places in Dhulian, Suti and Jangipur in the district, he said.

At least three people have died and over 274 arrested in connection with violence over anti-Waqf Act protests that engulfed these Muslim-majority areas from April 8-12.

Before starting his journey for Shamsherganj, Bose will speak to some members of the affected families at the guest house in Farakka where he has been staying since Friday night, the official said.

“The governor will be visiting the riot-hit areas in Murshidabad today. He will assess the situation himself and talk to the locals,” the Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

Despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone his visit, Bose had on Friday arrived in Malda and met people who have taken shelter in a temporary refugee camp after fleeing the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district.

He assured them that "proactive action" would be taken to address their grievances.

"I met the family members who are at the camp here. They have briefed me in detail. There will certainly be proactive action taken," the governor had said.