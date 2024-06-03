Bengal guv urges people to remain vigilant against miscreants on counting day

Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday urged people to accept the results of the Lok Sabha polls and remain vigilant against any disturbances caused by miscreants. He emphasised the importance of respecting the election outcome in a video message released by the Raj Bhavan.

Bose announced that the 'Peace Room' at Raj Bhavan will be open 24x7 to receive complaints regarding violence. "The nation and Bengal are eagerly awaiting tomorrow's vote count. We must respect the mandate of the people of India and Bengal, regardless of the result," Bose said.

He warned against miscreants who might exploit the situation to create chaos and encouraged citizens to report any violent attempts to the Peace Room, assuring that the Raj Bhavan is prepared to intervene to prevent violence.

The vote counting for West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats is set for Tuesday, with trends expected around 9 am. The Election Commission will deploy over 25,000 polling staff, including observers and micro-observers, across 55 centers in the state to ensure a smooth counting process amid tight security. PTI SCH MNB