Bengal Guv visits injured BJP leaders at Siliguri hospital, enquires about their health

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday visited two injured BJP leaders - MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh - at a hospital in Siliguri, where they have been undergoing treatment after being attacked by a mob a day ago, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Bose inquired about the health condition of Murmu and Ghosh, he said.

"The governor met the two BJP leaders in the hospital and enquired about their condition. He also spoke to the doctors and the family members of the leaders," the Raj Bhavan official said.

Murmu, the Maldaha Uttar MP, and Ghosh, the Siliguri MLA, were attacked by a mob in Jalpaiguri's Nagrakata during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Nagrakata area in Jalpaiguri district.

Bose is in north Bengal to assess the ground situation after landslides, triggered by heavy rains, devastated parts of the Darjeeling hills and killed at least 30 people.

The governor had on Monday criticised the attack on the BJP leaders and urged the authorities to ensure that law and order is maintained in the area and such incidents do not recur. PTI SCH BDC