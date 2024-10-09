Bengal Guv visits junior doctors, on fast-unto-death over RG Kar issue, in Kolkata's Esplanade

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday evening met junior doctors, on fast-unto-death over the RG Kar issue, in Kolkata's Esplanade area and enquired about their health condition, an official said.

Bose spoke to seven junior doctors, who have been fasting since the last four days, demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital victim, he said.

The governor met the medics to boost their morale, the official added.

The doctors detailed Bose about their demands that also include a major overhaul of the infrastructure of the state’s healthcare system, mainly in terms of safety and security. PTI SCH RBT